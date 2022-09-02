Assassin’s Creed Origins and more

New free games pack the Amazon Prime Gaming releases in September 2022. Among the highlights, the action-adventure title from Ubisoft Assassin’s Creed Origins, the result of a long-standing partnership between the companies, bringing an original game whose exploration takes place in the sands of the desert of Ancient Egypt. Other free game for the month of September is the Middle-Earth: Shadows of Mordor Game of the Year Editionperfect for Middle-earth fans, piggybacking on the series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (09/02/2022) of Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Gaming releases in September 2022

The seven titles that accompany the Prime Gaming in Septemberand which are inside the subscription package for members of the Amazon Prime – as well as the Prime Music it’s the Prime Reading. Among the games available to download for free, with an Amazon Prime subscription, are: Assassin’s Creed Origins, Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition, The Dig, Defend the Rook, We. The Revolution, Castle on the Coast and Word of the Law: Death Mask Collector’s Edition.

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor. Source: Steam

To access them and be able to enjoy them on your PC, as the following platform games Prime Gaming are exclusive to computers, you must enter your Amazon login on the Prime Gaming website and redeem one of the following available titles. Monthly subscribers are also given various packages of extra content, among other treats. Enjoy!

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Discover the origins of brotherhood of assassins in Assassin’s Creed Originsan immersive game in which you will be immersed in the immense and intriguing Ancient Egypt. Climb pyramids, sail the River Nile and challenge wild beasts and ancient factions to uncover the mysteries of this ancient land.

Ranking on Metacritic: 84%

publisher: Ubisoft

Launch: 10/27/2017

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition

In mordorfight and discover the truth about many legendary facts, including the genesis of the rings of power. In this all-encompassing adventure, which is set as a new historical chapter of Middle-earth, your role is to forge your own legend and face the evil of Sauron.

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor. Source: Steam

Ranking on Metacritic: 84%

publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Launch: 09/30/2014

The Dig

The oldest game on the list is also somewhat curious. Reliving the heyday of gaming adventures (or the famous point and clickif you prefer), embark on an epic and unknown adventure in which the objective is to stop a giant asteroid that is heading towards the planet Earth.

Game of Steven Spielberggives Lucas Arts, The Dig will put you in the role of a NASA veteran Boston Low, to take on a very important mission and save the planet. However, even after accomplishing the objective, the investigation of this rocky surface that almost decimated the world will reveal itself as one of the most distinct scientific mysteries ever known.

Ranking on Metacritic: 7.6 (note from users)

producer: Lucas Arts

Launch: 11/30/1995

Defend the Rook

In this strategy and tactical combat game, defend your territory and destroy hordes of invaders who want to destroy your peace. In Defend the Rookyou will use different tactical elements, such as building towers, defending yourself against enemies and casting devastating spells.

Ranking on Metacritic: 80% (Pure Nintendo, in the Nintendo Switch version)

producer: Goblinz Publishing / Maple Whispering

Launch: 10/26/2021

We. The Revolution

Take on the role of judge of the Revolutionary Court and dive into the bloody world of French Revolution in this game klabater. Preside over complex cases and make judgments between ordinary citizens, enemies of the revolution and dangerous criminals. Plotting political intrigues can also be a way out in this game in which the role is not to lose your own head.

We. The Revolution is a unique and distinctive visual style game that mixes tactical case building strategy and turn-based gameplay.

Ranking on Metacritic: 75%

producer: Klabater

Launch: 03/21/2019

Castle on the Coast

another game of klabater, now more focused on the sport of Parkour. In Castle on the Coast, you will run and jump, performing spectacular acrobatic movements, in a universe whose retro 3D environment is completely hand-drawn. Also take the opportunity to explore crystal caves, mind-boggling dimensions and halls with many stones.

Ranking on Metacritic: 85% (PC Invasion)

producer: Klabater

Launch: 12/02/2021

Word of the Law: Death Mask Collector’s Edition

as a detective of FBISKspecializing in liaison with serial killers, you will have to investigate many crimes and secrets of the municipal government. Use the clues to your advantage and rack your brains deciphering a series of murders in this game point and click filled with challenging puzzles.

Ranking on Metacritic:-

producer: DominiGames

Launch: 01/11/2022

Other content on Prime Gaming in September 2022

In addition to the full games, the Amazon Prime Gaming also released a list of news that awaits you in the month of September on the platform.

September 2: Call of Duty: Vanguard / Warzone – World Series of Warzone Pack;

September 6: Legends of Runeterra – Rare Prismatic Chest and an Epic Wildcard; RDO – “The “Prospector Jig” Emote, the “Traveling Opulence 1” Outfit for Cripps, 25 Capitale and five Gold Bars; Two Point Hospital – Dipping Duck Bundle;

September 8: Wild Rift – Random Champion Pose Chest;

September 13: Unreleased Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Bundle;

September 19: Fall Guys Content;

September 22: Wild Rift – Random Emote Chest;

Still in September 2022: New in Skull and Bones; Rainbow Six Siege – Operator Bundles and Boosters

Fall Guys. Source: Epic Games

see more

Also check out in this article all the games coming to video game, PC and mobile platforms in September 2022.

Source: Amazon, Prime Gaming, Steam, PlayStation Store