Atlético-GO and São Paulo are scheduled for the South American semi-final

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago

Atlético-GO and São Paulo are scheduled for the first match of the Copa Sudamericana semifinal. The game takes place this Thursday (1st), at the Serra Dourada stadium, in Goiânia, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time).

Tricolor bets on the attacking duo that scored the most goals in the year and goes to the field with Luciano and Calleri. Without Miranda, injured, Rogério Ceni chose to select Ferraresi in the defense trio. The Venezuelan makes his debut in the continental competition.

In midfield, despite having recovered from an ankle ligament injury, Gabriel Neves is on the bench, with Pablo Maia scheduled to be the steering wheel. Thus, Tricolor starts the game with: Jandrei; Ferraresi, Diego Costa and Léo; Igor Vinícius, Pablo Maia, Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes and Reinaldo; Luciano and Calleri.

Hired last weekend, after the dismissal of Jorginho, coach Eduardo Batista will make his debut ahead of Atlético-GO. He sends the Dragon to the field with the following squad: Renan; Dudu, Wanderson, Klaus and Jefferson; Baralhas, Edson Fernando, Marlon Freitas and Jorginho; Wellington Rato and Churin.

The return game takes place next week. On the 8th, the Tricolor receives the Dragon in Morumbi. Whoever advances takes Independiente del Valle-EQU or Melgar-PER. In the first game, the Ecuadorian team won 3-0.

The South American final is scheduled for October 1st, in the city of Córdoba, Argentina.

