Atltico CEO justifies search for R$ 440 million to complete Arena MRV

With no money to complete the MRV Arena works on time, Atltico went to the market in search of R$ 440 million through the negotiation of Real Estate Receivables Certificates (CRI). The club raised BRL 200 million in December 2021 and is in the process of raising the other BRL 240 million.

The information on the new market search was published by journalist Rodrigo Capelo, from Globo Group, last Tuesday (30). This Thursday (1st), in 2017, when approved, the works were estimated at R$ 410 million (an amount that would be paid with R$ 250 million from the sale of 50.1% of Diamond Mall, R$ 60 million from the sale of naming rights and R$ 100 million from the sale of captive chairs). However, the updated value of the construction is R$ 950 million – and it can still increase -, according to Muzzi.

“The R$ 410 million in cost and the R$ 410 million in revenue, over time, doesn’t talk. Why? Because chairs are sold in 72 installments, cabins are sold in 22 installments, sponsorships are sold in five years, three years, the mall’s revenue was three years”, explained the CEO.

“You need to make these prepayments (of R$440 million). That’s why we needed to do a prepayment operation for that. And you go to the market to get a prepayment operation. We did an operation at the end of last year, of R$ 200 million, which is information that is on the arena’s transparency portal, audited by EY (Ernst&young), with all numbers available”, he continued.

Muzzi, however, did not talk about the new search for R$240 million, revealed this week. “This operation that Capelo leaked, that he received information, exactly, specifically about the operation I cannot comment on due to the period of silence imposed by the CVM (Securities Commission).

How will the R$ 440 million be paid?

Galo will open the MRV Arena in 2023 with a debt of R$ 440 million (plus R$ 300 million in interest) to be paid until 2029. In practice, the club plans to pay the debt using revenues from the stadium itself, such as sales of chairs and cabins, ticket offices, sponsorships, parking lots, members’ program, among others.