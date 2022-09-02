Attack in Argentina unites supporters and opponents of Cristina Kirchner: ‘stains democracy’ | World

Argentina’s Senate, which is experiencing strong political tension due to the country’s public prosecutor’s request for 12 years in prison for Cristina Kirchner, released a joint note repudiating the attack, which, according to the statement, “stains democracy”.
The attack on Cristina Kirchner moment by moment
Also during the night of Thursday, opposition senators and supporters of Kirchner joined in the Senate and took a photo together to show unity in the case.
“The nation’s Senate blocs and groups express their strong repudiation of the attempted assassination of Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, which took place (…) at the doors of her residence. We also express our absolute solidarity with the Vice President and his family. We demand the rapid and complete clarification of this regrettable fact, which stains life in democracy”, said the senators, in a joint note.
Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner after taking over as president and vice president of Argentina, on December 10, 2019 — Photo: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters
Former president and former first lady of Argentina, Kirchner, who currently occupies the vice-presidency of Alberto Fernández, has returned to the center of political debates in the country. At the end of August, the Public Ministry asked the Justice that Cristina be imprisoned for 12 years and politically disabled forever.
Prosecutors accuse the vice president of participating in a scheme to embezzle public money when she was president of the country, from 2007 to 2015. According to the prosecutor, businessmen who participated in the scheme signed contracts with the state and transferred part of the funds to the then president.
The court decision is expected to come out at the end of this year.