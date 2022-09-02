Attack on Cristina Kirchner in Argentina; repercussion | World

The weapon would have missed and the vice president was not injured. The attack took place when Kirchner was waving to supporters in front of his house, in the Recoleta neighborhood. The motive for the attack is unknown.

Who is the Brazilian suspected of trying to kill Cristina Kirchner?

See the backlash below:

Alberto Fernández, President of Argentina

“It’s the most serious event we’ve been through since Argentina returned to democracy. There is no chance for violence to coexist with democracy. Cristina remains alive because, for some reason that has not yet been confirmed, the five-round gun did not fire even with the trigger.” being pulled,” he said.”

“Now the situation has to be analyzed by our Scientific (police) personnel to assess the traces and the ability and willingness that this person had,” he added.

Lula: former president of Brazil and current presidential candidate

“All my solidarity with my partner @CFKArgentina, victim of a criminal fascist who doesn’t know how to respect differences and diversity. Cristina is a woman who deserves the respect of any democrat in the world. Thank God she escaped unscathed”.

Simone Tebet: senator and presidential candidate in Brazil

“Political violence in Brazil, political violence in Argentina. We have to put an end to all this. The leaders must recriminate these attitudes. I’m glad the weapon failed. How sad! I reaffirm my position for peace in politics, for peace in the elections” .

SorayaThronicke: Senator and Presidential Candidate

“When I talk about strengthening security, I’m not exaggerating. We can’t underestimate what hate is capable of. In the 2018 campaign I wore a bulletproof vest and I end this Thursday regretting the attack on Cristina Kirchner, vice president of Argentina . May God watch over us”.

Mauricio Macri: Former President of Argentina

Mauricio Macri: Former President of Argentina

“My absolute repudiation of the attack suffered by Cristina Kirchner, which fortunately had no consequences for the vice president. This very serious fact requires an immediate and profound clarification on the part of the justice system and the security forces”.

Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez: President of Cuba

Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez: President of Cuba

“From Cuba, dismayed by the attempted assassination of @CFKAArgentina. We transfer all our solidarity to the vice president, the government and the Argentine people.”

Gabriel Boric: President of Chile

“The attempt to assassinate Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández deserves the repudiation and condemnation of the entire continent. My solidarity with her, the government and the Argentine people. The path will always be the debate of ideas and dialogue, never weapons or violence”.

Rafael Correa: Former President of Ecuador

“Our love and solidarity to @CFKAArgentina in the face of the terrible persecution he is suffering and which today has reached unacceptable levels, attacking his life”.

Evo Morales: Former President of Bolivia

Evo Morales: Former President of Bolivia

“We condemn the cowardly assassination attempt against our sister. All our solidarity with the vice president. The Great Fatherland is with you sister.”

Carlos França: Minister of Foreign Affairs

He told columnist Andréia Sadi’s blog that “he is waiting for more information and that he sees the attempted attack as ‘unjustifiable violence’.

Sergio Massa: Argentine Minister of Economy

“When hatred and violence prevail over debate, societies are destroyed and situations like these arise: assassination attempt. All my sympathies to @CFKAArgentina and her family.”

Gleisi Hoffmann: PT president

“What happened to his partner Cristina Kirchner, victim of an attempted murder, is very serious. The image is shocking. This is the result of political violence and hate speech. Go ahead, @CFKArgentina!”

“The Landless Rural Workers Movement sympathizes with its comrade Cristina Kirchner, victim of an assassination attempt at close range tonight. We vehemently repudiate violence and this climate of insecurity created by hate speech.”

Block of Deputies Front of All

The Frente de Todos deputies group expressed that it “strongly repudiates the attempt on the life of the Vice President of the Nation, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner”, which took place this Thursday at the door of her home in the Recoleta neighborhood.

Mónica Fein: President of the Socialist Party of Argentina