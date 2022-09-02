Attack on Cristina Kirchner: what is known and what remains to be clarified | World

Cristina Kirchner, vice president of Argentina, was the victim of a shooting on the night of this Thursday (1st), in Buenos Aires. The gunman, a 35-year-old Brazilian, pointed a pistol at Kirchner’s face, but the gun did not fire.

Alberto Fernández, the country’s president, called the attack “the most serious since 1983, when the country returned to being a democracy.” He also declared a national holiday on Friday (2).

Below, read questions and answers with what is known and what remains to be clarified about the case.

Argentina’s current vice president, Cristina Kirchner is 69 years old and has governed the country for two terms – in 2007, when she succeeded her late husband, Néstor Kirchner (who died in 2010), and in 2013, when she was re-elected. The Kirchner administration, the so-called “K era”, began in 2003, at the end of a severe economic crisis, and lasted 12 years.

During her first term, Cristina had Néstor as her main ally and advisor. The former president died in October 2010 of a heart attack. Despite insistent medical recommendations to reduce the level of tension after two coronary interventions.

Cristina Kirchner on the balcony of her home on August 23, 2022

Néstor and Cristina, who served together in the youth wing of Peronism in the 1970s and were married in 1975.

Kirchner is on trial for corruption linked to public contracts awarded in the early 2000s. Prosecutors accuse the vice president of participating in a scheme to embezzle public money when she was president of the country. According to the prosecution, businessmen who participated in the scheme signed contracts with the State and transferred part of the funds to the then president.

She, who denies the charges, could face a 12-year prison sentence and possible disqualification from public office if convicted.

Fernando Sabag Montiel, 35, was born on January 13, 1987, resides in the La Paternal neighborhood of Buenos Aires, and is allowed to work as an app driver in Argentina. The Brazilian’s document obtained by the Federal Police shows that he was born in São Paulo, but that he is not the son of Brazilians and that he has lived in the neighboring country since the early 1990s.

According to Andréia Sadi’s blog, the first information from Itamaraty is that the shooter would be from São Paulo, the son of an Argentine mother and a Chilean father, who would have been expelled from Brazil in 2021.

Montiel has a history of carrying an illegal unconventional weapon. On March 17, 2021, he claimed “personal security” after being spotted with a 35 cm machete.

According to Infobae, neighbors defined Montiel as fickle, prone to saying “nonsense” and who has a habit of waiting for famous musicians in hotels.

Photo montage with an image of the gun pointed at Kirchner and the shooter's face

The attack took place when Kirchner was waving to supporters in front of his house in the Recoleta neighborhood of Buenos Aires. The vice president has a security team of 100 federal police officers.

The images show that Montiel appears in a black cap among the people waiting for Kirchner to arrive in front of his house. The Brazilian stretches out his left arm and points the pistol at the vice president’s head. It is also possible to hear the trigger before firing.

Kirchner, seeing the gun, even ducks. She continued to sign books, take pictures and greet people after the attack as if nothing had happened.

What was the motivation for the attack?

It is not yet known what the motivation was. There is also no information about a possible testimony or statements by the Brazilian to the Argentine police.

What happened to the shooter?

Kirchner’s security managed to stop Montiel with the help of the militants who were around the vice president. Then the Brazilian, who has a police record, was arrested.

According to Argentine Security Minister Aníbal Fernández, the situation is yet to be analyzed. “Now the situation has to be analyzed by our staff at [polícia] Scientific to assess the traces and the ability and willingness that person had.”

The .38 caliber weapon was loaded with five bullets, but it failed to fire.

Weapon seized by the police after an assassination attempt on the vice president of Argentina, Cristina Kirchner

What happened after the attack?

Fernández, the president of Argentina, declared a national holiday this Friday (2).

“I have decided to declare a national holiday so that, in peace and harmony, the Argentine people can express themselves in defense of life, democracy and solidarity with our vice president”, he announced during a speech on national television.

“We are facing a fact of extreme institutional and human gravity. They attacked our vice president and social peace was altered”, said the president, adding that “this attack deserves the most energetic repudiation of the entire Argentine society and of all political sectors”.

Juan Manzur, the chief of staff at Casa Rosada, the seat of Argentina’s presidency, called a meeting of ministers for this Friday (2). According to sources from the Chief of Staff to the website “Infobae”, the meeting will be held from 8:30 am Brasília time.