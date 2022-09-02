Audience leader Luciano Huck announces departure from TV Globo | TV

Another big bomb revealed behind the scenes could mess with the structures of the TV Globo. The current news is that Luciano Huck sought out the channel’s board to announce his departure from the station. That’s right! The Domingão presenter would have plans to leave Globo in exchange for taking on “personal projects”.

According to the show’s columnist The Afternoon is Yours, by RedeTV!, Alessandro Lo-Bianco, Luciano Huck sought the direction of the carioca channel to advance his interest in leaving Platinada. According to the journalist, the commander of Domingão is taking precedence and has already informed the broadcaster of his interest in leaving.

But, the decision is far in advance. Sonia Abrão’s columnist believes that Luciano Huck would be interested in leaving TV Globo in 2025: “Luciano Huck, the biggest presenter on Sunday, went to the direction of the station and was emphatic in communicating that he will no longer be on the station from 2025 ”. The journalist also guarantees that the famous will not renew the contract.

Still from the investigation of Sonia Abrão’s pupil, TV Globo would be desperate to know the reason for Luciano Huck’s departure. That’s because the famous would have just given an explanation. The presenter would have personal projects and that all projects would be made unfeasible by the contract with Rede Globo.

Luciano Huck would be interested in starting these projects from 2025 onwards. TV Globo itself would be interested in knowing which projects the famous man intends to start. It is worth noting that 2025 is a year before the next election period. In this election there was speculation that the famous would run for president but in the end, it ended up not materializing.

TV Globo would be worried about Luciano Huck’s decision precisely because of what has already happened to Faustão. At the time, the famous’s decision not to renew his contract took many channel executives by surprise, which caused a rush behind the scenes after decades of the consolidated presenter in the time.

