bad news for Lula comes from the shoulder of the ‘3rd way’

Simone Tebet, between Lula and Bolsonaro, during a debate by the Band. Photo: Carla Carniel/Reuters

GDP increased 1.2% in the quarter, unemployment dropped to less than double digits (9.1%), the price of gasoline fell and the first payment of R$600 of Auxílio Brasil fell.

But the signs of recovery in economic activity did not change, in general, the performance of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the race for the presidency.

The candidate for reelection continues with 32% of voting intentions, according to Datafolha. It is the same index pointed out by the institute 15 days ago and five points higher than the one registered in May.

The performance puts the candidate for re-election one foot in the second round, but there is no field that allows, at least for now, a glimpse of an overtake until then.

Bolsonaro remains the lowest-rated president since FHC (41% bad/very bad) and is still the most rejected candidate in the contest (51%, compared to 52% in August). Half (50%) of respondents say they never trust what he says. In other words, it can promise a place in heaven to the population that the intention will not have an echo in this slice of voters.

Former President Lula (PT), who has fluctuated two points down and now has 45%, can celebrate the stagnation of his main adversary at a time when the economy favors him. He still has the preference of a significant number of voters who earn up to two minimum wages (54% of intentions), the main beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil.

But, in May, he had 48% of voting intentions, always according to Datafolha. Now it has 45%. An expected drop, a point outside the margin of error, given the exposure of him and other candidates in debate, TV programs and interviews, such as those granted last week to Jornal Nacional.

Lula had a glass ceiling (the economic crisis of the Dilma government, alliances with people arrested and investigated in Lava Jato, the lack of a more incisive response in the field of corruption, the difficulty in dialoguing with the evangelical segment and agribusiness), but the gale of the last few months caused only cracks. He fell little and Bolsonaro stopped growing.

The bad news captured by Datafolha comes a little further behind the rearview mirror.

Since the beginning of official propaganda, candidates for third way candidates have gained strength. Simone Tebet (MDB) was well evaluated in her participation in the Band debate and now appears with 5% of voters’ preferences. Ciro Gomes (PDT), who did not return Lula’s winks at the same meeting, went from 7% to 9%.

Candidates know that the numbers are insufficient to even imagine that they will be able to defeat one of the favorites and reach the second round with just a month to go before the election.

But the performance erodes, through the lanes of the shoulder, the PT’s chances of victory in the first round.

Lula had 54% of the valid votes in May, enough to settle the bill in this first phase. Today it has 48%, compared to 34% for Bolsonaro and 15%, combined, for Ciro and Tebet.

In the second round, Lula would beat Bolsonaro by 53% to 38%. The distance is still large, but it was greater (from 55% to 32% in May). In this dispute, the former president seems to have reached a ceiling and the current one, with a public machine toolbox in hand, has not yet.

So far, PT has turned his campaign into a battle in which voters can compare his government’s numbers with those of the current president. The other competitors have been spared.

The latest Datafolha may lead you to change your strategy.

If he wants to avoid the second round and all the risks involved in a game that puts the ball back in the center of the field, Lula needs more than ever the votes of those who today prefer Ciro and Tebet. They are not the majority, but a fraction there could change the direction of the conversation in the coming weeks.

Since the beginning of the year, the number of voters for Ciro, for example, has been falling, saying they can still change the voting decision until October 2nd. It was 72% in February and today it is 57%. The rate of those decided is 42%, compared to 27% seven months ago.

Lula needs to put into the field now the expression “useful vote” to take part of these votes in the first stage. If you get a third of them, the game is over.

At one point Bolsonaro’s strategy favors him. Keeping an eye on these voters, Lula showed no hostility towards the PDT and MDB candidates. Bolsonaro, the target of all competitors, spared no punches and slips when he saw the banana peel thrown by rivals.

It is expected that, between Lula and Bolsonaro, the voters of Ciro and Tebet will take the former in case of an emergency. It’s just not known if they’ll be willing to do that before or after the first round.