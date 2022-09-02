BANK CENTRAL releases withdrawal of R$ 2 MILLION from PIS/Pasep; see who is entitled

O central bank released an amount of R$ 2 million referring to the PIS/Pasep left by workers in national banks. The amounts were abandoned by 320,000 citizens entitled to the 2019 base year salary bonus.

The funds have been available for withdrawal since March of this year and will remain active until December 29, 2022. However, in order to access the benefit, it is necessary to request it through the following options:

In person at a Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) unit;

By telephone, at Central Alô Trabalho 158;

Via the e-mail [email protected], replacing the letters “uf” with the acronym of the state in which you reside; or

By the application of the Digital Work Card (CTD).

However, to have access to the values ​​it is necessary to meet the program requirements in the reference year, which are:

Be registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Have received an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages during the 2019 base year;

Have exercised remunerated activity for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year of 2019;

Keep the data updated in the Annual Social Information List (RAIS)/eSocial.

It is important to point out that PIS is paid to workers who work in private companies by the Federal Savings Bankwhile Pasep is intended for public servants and is passed on by the Bank of Brazil.

How to consult?

Workers can check their PIS/Pasep status through the Digital Work Card application or through the call center, at number 158. It is also possible to use the channels of the bank where you receive the benefit:

For PIS (private company worker):

In the Worker Cashier App;

On the box’s website;

Through the Caixa service phone: 0800 726 0207.

For Pasep (public server):

By telephone at the Banco do Brasil call center: 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions);

0800 729 0001 (other cities);

0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired).

Can the government still release a new installment of PIS/Pasep this year?

Many workers still have doubts about the release of the PIS/Pasep base year 2021 salary allowance. However, to clarify this issue, it is necessary to pay attention to the program’s distribution rules.

This year, the Federal Government released the withdrawal of the salary allowance for workers from private and public companies who worked with a formal contract in 2020. Deposits took place in February and March.

It turns out that in 2021, the payment of the allowance was postponed due to a transfer of resources. Thus, workers believed that in 2022 the payment would be doubled, but the assumption ended up not happening.

Therefore, the forecast is that the payment for the year 2021 will be made only in the year 2023.

It is worth mentioning that, for 2023, the expectation is that the amount released for payments will be R$ 20 billion, destined for about 23 million citizens. However, it is important to note that, so far, there is no information about the rules established for receipt.