Bank workers from Porto Alegre and region approve Fenaban’s proposal

Public bank employees also voted Yes to specific agreements.

More than 4,000 bank employees from Porto Alegre and the region appreciated, this Thursday, 9/1, in the Assembly, Fenaban’s proposal for the renewal of the Collective Agreement. The National Banking Command guided the approval of the proposal after ensuring the maintenance of all the rights of the category, in addition to readjustments in economic clauses and important achievements, such as a national amendment agreement for teleworking and clauses to combat sexual harassment.

Employees of Banrisul, Banco do Brasil and Caixa also approved specific agreements for each bank.

FINAL RESULT SindBancários PoA

CCT Fenaban (4158 VOTES)

71.96% (2992 VOTES) – YEA

27.34% (1137 VOTES) – NO

BANRISUL (1738 VOTES)

76.29% (1326 VOTES) – YEA

22.90% (398 VOTES) – NO

CASHIER (990 VOTES)

68.79% (681 VOTES) – YEA

30.81% (305 VOTES) – NO

BANK OF BRAZIL (610 VOTES)

65.25% (398 VOTES) – YEA

34.59% (211 VOTES) – NO

The president of SindBancários, Luciano Fetzner, commented on the base’s decision, explaining that, unanimously, the National Command had guided the approval of the banks’ proposals. Luciano recalled that after 19 negotiation rounds; “a complex, long and tiring negotiation, the workers managed to extract from the banks a decent proposal that maintains the purchasing power of the category for the next two years”.

Throughout the process, Luciano pointed out, bankers tried to suppress historical rights. “They tried to mess with the revolving doors, their own compensation programs, the PLR, to make us work on Saturdays. And they even used the suspension of ultraactivity to put pressure on us,” he said. But, for Luciano, the mobilization of the category on the streets and on the networks helped to change the scenario of the table and advance on important issues, such as a national teleworking agreement and readjustment in economic clauses, even in a scenario of absolute political and economic crisis in the country. .

With the outcome of the campaign, projects the president who is also a Banrisul employee, “we need to turn this game around!”. Luciano defends that the category also makes a difference in the electoral process this year. “We are in a very difficult and unfavorable historical moment for workers, in which many rights are being taken away from us.

That’s why, in October, we need to change this game by electing deputies, senators, governors and a president of the Republic who dialogues with the interests and agendas of workers”. In Luciano’s assessment, one of the central themes of the electoral debates this year is the maintenance of public banks. “It is very important that colleagues see that if we maintain the current governments, here in RS and in the presidency of the Republic, Banrisul, Caixa and Banco do Brasil are seriously threatened”.

Source: Press SindBankários