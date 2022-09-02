Bankers approve new work agreement

Banking unions held assemblies across the country this Thursday (1/9) and approved, with 78.37% of the votes, the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CCT) for the category. The percentage considers the results only of union entities that use the electronic voting platform made available by the National Confederation of Workers in the Financial Branch (Contraf-CUT). In the largest base of the Bank Employees Union of São Paulo, Osasco and Region, the agreement was also approved.

With the approval, the next phase is the signing of the agreement, scheduled for this Friday (2).

The agreement was closed after two and a half months of tough negotiations, in which the National Banking Command had to extract from the National Federation of Banks (Fenaban) a proposal for 2022 and 2023, with an 8% increase in salaries, a 10% increase in food vouchers (VA) and meal vouchers (VR), in addition to an additional R$ 1,000.00 in food vouchers, to be credited until October 2022. The proposal also provides for an adjustment of 13% to the ceiling of the additional portion of the Participation in the Profits and Results (PLR) this year and, for 2023, a real increase of 0.5% (INPC + 0.5%) for salaries, PLR, VA/VR and other economic clauses. The new CCT also advances with a clause on teleworking and also on sexual harassment and moral harassment (read more about the agreement).

“We need to analyze the result of the campaign taking into account the situation of attacks on workers’ rights, with the government following a guideline for rights clauses to be removed and there would be no readjustments above inflation, even with the high price we see in prices” , analyzed the president of Contraf-CUT and coordinator of the National Banking Command, Juvandia Moreira. “Even so, we managed to maintain the rights of our Collective Agreement, we increased the food stamps and the PLR ​​(Profit Sharing and/or Results) and obtained a salary readjustment very close to the inflation index for this year and we guarantee a real increase for all economic clauses in 2023. Congratulations to the Unions, as well as the entire category, which participated massively in the assemblies”, he added.

