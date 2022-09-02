BASF heiress says she won’t reject family fortune

support the 247

247 – Contrary to what was announced in August, Marlene Engelhorn, 29, heiress to the German company BASF, never said she would give up that money.

“Spanish and Italian media have spread a lot of false statements in recent weeks,” Lorena Sendic Silvera, director of the NGO Tax Me Now, created by Engelhorn in the year spent to fight for higher taxes for great fortunes.

Headlines like “Young man rejects €4 billion inheritance. Why?” or “The heiress who rejected €4 billion: ‘I don’t want to be rich'”, which toured the world in early August, has another inaccuracy. Engelhorn says his inheritance is a double-digit million-euro value, meaning anything between €10m and €99m.

