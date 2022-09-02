Beckham is heavily criticized for promoting Qatar in commercial | international football

Former player David Beckham received severe criticism from organizations and on social media for promoting an advertising campaign in Qatar, which will host the World Cup from November 20th.

“It’s perfection for me. It’s an amazing place to spend a few days. I want to take my kids,” said the English star about the country, in videos for Qatar Tourism. (watch the commercial below).

According to the British press, this campaign generated 10 million pounds (R$ 60 million) for Beckham.

In the campaign videos, Beckham is seen on a motorbike, on a boat, in the desert under a tent accompanied by men dressed in traditional country clothing at a spice market. Beckham also highlights in his speech “the mixture between the modern and the traditional” and considers that this trait awakens “something really special”.

Since being chosen as the host country for the 2022 World Cup, Qatar has been the main focus of human rights organizations, especially due to the working conditions in the construction of infrastructure for the tournament and the situation of sexual minorities.

The former player was heavily criticized on social media. Numerous messages linked the star to the legal position of the LGBTQIA+ community in Qatar. The NGO Amnesty International condemned the advertising campaign, pointing to “the country’s lamentable human rights situation”.

– Beckham’s worldwide popularity and status are gold for Qatar, but he should use this image to ask FIFA and the Qatari authorities to take care of the terrible abuses of tens of thousands of migrant workers in infrastructure works for the World Cup. – said Felix Jakens, one of those responsible for Amnesty International in the UK.