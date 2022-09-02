Behind the scenes of Abel Ferreira in the Netflix recording

Coach Abel Ferreira participated in the promotion of the comedy “Neighbors”, exclusive to Netflix, which was released this Thursday (1). The invitation to the coach came from the streaming platform and the partnership formed pleased the Portuguese commander.

According to the calculation of OUR LECTUREthe recording that took place just over a month ago in an important studio in São Paulo and there was a lot of interaction between Abel and the people involved in the project.

To define how Abel would appear in the film, coach, club and Netflix held meetings until the ideal model, when he appears as a poster boy. From the beginning, the Portuguese was excited about the possibility, but he did not intend to have a long participation. After conversations, it was decided that the best model was to be in the publicity of the feature.

The end result pleased Abel Ferreira and he is in the habit of watching movies and series on the platform with his wife and two daughters.

(Photo: Publicity)

