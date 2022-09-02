Billionaire heiress denies that she will reject fortune: ‘I will inherit a double-digit value of millions of euros’

Marlene Engelhorn made the news and gained prominence after implying that she did not like being rich and that she would give up €4 billion (approximately R$21 billion)

Marlene Engelhorn, 29, is heiress to BASF, a leading German chemical company



the austrian Marlene Engelhorn29 years old, went viral again by denying the information published in August that suggested that she didn’t like being rich and was going to reject the family fortune. She is heiress to the German company Basf and is expected to receive around €4 billion (around R$21 billion at the current price) when her grandmother Traudl Engelhorn, who occupies the 687th position on the list of Forbes as the richest person, to die. In an interview with Spanish newspaper Ara, she stated that the information that came out was not true and that she will not reject the family’s money. “I will inherit a double-digit million-euro figure and I will not refuse,” she declared. Marlene also said that when she saw the news about her, she didn’t understand what was happening or where those statements came from. The Austrian stated that she would like “to be able to redistribute at least 90%, if possible through fees”, but if that is not possible, she says she will find another way.

Marlene also reported that when her grandmother dies, she will be responsible for distributing the fortune. And it was at that moment that she realized how much money they had. “I knew I was rich, but then I got angry and didn’t understand why,” she says. “I wanted to talk about it and at the same time I wanted to hide it from people. I didn’t want that money, it didn’t seem fair to me.” The young woman reports that she grew up full of privileges and that when you are in that position, you have no idea how much you have. So, to get out of the world she is used to, she decided to study German literature at a university, which was when she had contact with other people outside her reality and saw that what she was experiencing was out of the ordinary. “When you’re super rich it’s because you were born that way, and it’s usually dirty money. No fortune is clean,” she stated. Since 2021, she has been an activist and has signed an open letter with 60 other millionaires who are uncomfortable with the low taxation of their fortune. she is part of Tax Me Nowan initiative of wealthy people who are actively committed to tax justice in the DACH region.