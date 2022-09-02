BMW opens the factory gates in Brazil and visitors can take a ride (hitchhiking) in the X1 | Curiosities

Beautiful beaches, mountains with mild climate, amusement park and cities with German influence are some of the main tourist attractions of Santa Catarina. And, if it depends on BMW, there will be another one from the 1st of October, only far from the beach and places similar to European villages: it will be a guided tour of the factory in Araquari .

Anyone who is curious to know the manufacturing process of the Series 3, X1, X3 and X4 models can schedule a tour of the plant starting in October. From Monday to Friday, they will be two visiting hours per day lasting up to three hours. As the tour is guided, each group will consist of up to 12 visitors. The entrance will cost BRL 190 per person.

autosport was invited to visit the factory and the newest activity within the gates of Araquari. The tour starts with some instructions of conduct and the procedures that we must follow when approaching the assembly line.

No photos, for example, only radio and headphones to listen to the guide’s explanations. It is also essential to follow the pedestrian line demarcated throughout the interior of the factory. Are you going to cross from one side to the other? Look at both sides, because the preference there is for forklifts and pallet trucks. In the stamping section, it is necessary to wear goggles.

If you imagine a car factory with an infinite assembly line and workers making repetitive movements to assemble the car, just like in Charles Chaplin’s iconic “Modern Times”, know that the situation is already very different from the 1930s.

First, BMW (and virtually all other automakers) work on the system Just In Timeie, production takes place according to the demand for the vehicleand not the opposite, as occurred in the system called Fordism, portrayed by Chaplin’s film.

It’s curious to see that much of the system is automatedbut human labor is still present and is a protagonist in some areas, such as in assembly of seats, harnesses and panel and the one known as marriage – the “marriage” of the engine and gearbox with the bodywork. On the day of our visit, we saw several Series 3 weddings as each model is assembled on specific days.

It is important to point out that the tour covers almost all stages of vehicle production: stamping, structuring, bodywork, internal assembly, door assembly, engine, marriage, filling with fluids and final tests. Did you miss an internship? THE section of the painting, which takes place in a building of eight floors annexed to the main building, it is not open to the public.

According to BMW, any chemical, no matter how harmless it is to humans and is present in clothes, nails or hair, can be harmful and intoxicate automotive paint. Instead of the physical tour, visitors watch a video explaining the stages of painting a BMW.

Even so, with overalls, hair tied back and closed shoes, we went to discover this area. The internal temperature is much warmer than the external one. Right from the start, attention is drawn to the gigantic tanks with chemical products in which the cars are immersed before they are even painted.

According to BMW, the products guarantee the best absorption and fixation of the paint. In this section, the car goes through several steps until the body is completely dyed and then moves on to the rest of the assembly.

At the end of the tour, visitors are entitled to a ride (on the passenger seat, it is worth mentioning) aboard one of the cars produced in Araquari on the test track. It would be interesting if the start on the track, at least, was given by tourists.

The tour is interesting for anyone looking for an out-of-the-ordinary activity in a state that is known for its beaches and nature adventures.. Car enthusiasts are sure to be entertained watching every step of production (although the most interesting, in my opinion, is not open to the public). If you’re not a car fan, you’ll enjoy it, but you may miss the interactive activities during the nearly three-hour tour.

The tour is managed by BMW in partnership with the tourism company Serra Verde Express, which can include the experience in travel packages to Santa Catarina. According to Adonai Filho, director of Serra Verde Express, more than 200 people are already in the queue to get to know the BMW manufacturing complex. The tour schedule is done through the company’s website.