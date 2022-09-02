BNDES suspends credit lines from the Safra Plan due to lack of resources

O National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) confirmed, this Tuesday (30) through a circular published on its website, the suspension of new requests for financing for several lines of investment in the Crop Plan 2022/23“due to the level of commitment of resources”.

The development bank suspended new requests for financing for Moderfrota – Brazil’s main agricultural machinery financing program – due to resource depletion.

The information had been provided by the president of the Sectorial Chamber of Agricultural Machinery and Implements (CSMIA) of the Brazilian Machinery and Equipment Industry Association (Abimaq), Pedro Estevão Bastos de Oliveira.

Thus, the R$ 5.983 billion in resources allocated to Moderfrota have already been used.

In addition to Moderfrota, several other lines of investment in the 2022/23 Safra Plan were temporarily suspended, for the same reason: lack of resources.

Among them are the Investment Business Agricultural Credit Program; several lines of investment within the scope of the National Program for Strengthening Family Agriculture (Pronaf); funding and investment lines of the National Support Program for Medium Rural Producers (Pronamp); some lines of the Program for Adaptation to Climate Change and Low Carbon Emissions in Agriculture (ABC+ Program); all lines of the Warehouse Construction and Expansion Program (PCA); Incentive Program for Technological Innovation in Agricultural Production (Inovagro).