Boeing 737 executive of Russian billionaire enters the crosshairs of US authorities

Another large business jet had its confiscation authorized by the US, and could hit yet another Russian oligarch, this time in the oil sector.

Photo by Anna Zvereva





In the wake of sanctions against Russia, its government and Putin supporters, several oligarchs are being targeted for seizures of their most valuable assets, such as business jets and luxury yachts. Last month, an Airbus A319 VIP had its confiscation authorized by the New York court, and now it was the turn of a Boeing 737-700 BBJ, an acronym for Boeing Business Jet, to be targeted.

Registered VP-CLR, it belongs to Russian oil company LUKoil, owned by billionaire Vagit Alekperov. He had already been sanctioned by Canada and the United Kingdom and now a decision by a South Texas Court authorizes his confiscation. According to the American Justice, the jet has been flying to and from Russia in violation of US decisions, and its confiscation is authorized.

Although it is unlikely that the aircraft will be captured (unless its owner is very unaware), the measure restricts the countries the 737 can fly to from now on, as several places close to Russia, such as Turkey and Switzerland, have agreements. with the US for enforcement of confiscation.

Data from the Planespotters portal points out that the jet went from the “VP” register of the Cayman Islands to the Russian register RA-73477. According to data from FlightRadar24, this aircraft has been flying between Moscow and Tajikistan with the new registration and on behalf of the airline UTair.

Alekperov is also known for being the owner of the football club FC Spartak Moscow as well as having Azerbaijani citizenship as he was born in this country.



