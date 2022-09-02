Bolsonaro again promises aid of R$ 600 in 2023

About 24 hours after submitting the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) to the National Congress, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) participated in a hearing on RedeTV. At the time, the head of state contradicted the indications of the official document and again said that the amount of R$ 600 of Auxílio Brasil would be officially maintained for 2023.

“Minister Paulo Guedes said that the R$600 is guaranteed starting next year because we are going to tax profits and dividends for those who earn more than R$400,000 per month. And these people don’t pay any tax on top of that,” Bolsonaro said during the Sabbath. This is the first time he talks about taxation to pay the benefit.

“So this fiscal space, this taxation that I’m sure Congress will collaborate with us, you can make the R$600 definitive and even more, you can make a conversion in the income tax table”, he added. The interview was officially aired on tape last Thursday night (1).

The budget forecast sent to the National Congress points in another direction. According to the indications in the text, the Federal Government intends to pay the Auxílio Brasil in the amount of R$ 600 until the end of this year. At least so far, there is nothing official that guarantees the maintenance of the level for the year 2023.

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, had in fact been saying that he could maintain the amount of R$ 600 of Auxílio Brasil in 2023 from a Tax Reform. The text has already been officially approved by the Chamber of Deputies, but remains locked in the Federal Senate. The document has not been processed for almost a year.

various solutions

In recent weeks, several members of the Federal Government started talking about maintaining the value of Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600. Economic analysts say that maintenance depends on the indication of a new source of funding.

It is precisely such a source that the Government has not yet actually found. Some ideas have already emerged, and the indication of taxing profits and dividends is not the only one. Other options have already been aired by senior members of the Planalto Palace.

This week, for example, President Jair Bolsonaro said he could keep Auxílio Brasil at around R$600 by selling state-owned companies. Before, he had said that he could carry out the maintenance through the approval of a new PEC.

Brazil aid

Auxílio Brasil is a program of the Federal Government, which aims to help people in situations of social vulnerability. The first release took place in November 2021, one month after the end of Bolsa Família.

Officially, Auxílio Brasil is a permanent program, that is, it will not come to an end at the end of this year. The big question is the amount he will pay from January 2023. This point has not yet been defined.

So far, what exists are promises from the candidates for the presidency of the Republic. In addition to Bolsonaro, other presidential candidates such as Lula (PT), Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB) say they will keep the amount of R$ 600 if elected.