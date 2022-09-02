Bolsonaro puts Ancine in check by proposing to cut spending – 09/01/2022 – Illustrated

The government of President Jair Bolsonaro proposed to exclude Condecine, a contribution that finances the country’s cinematographic activity, from the 2023 budget plan sent this week to Congress.

Almost all the money from the Audiovisual Sector Fund operated by Ancine comes from Condecine. Its non-collection puts Brazilian cinema in check. The proposal sent by the Executive can be overturned by the Legislature.

For Vera Zaverucha, an expert in the sector and former director of Ancine, ending the contribution is the biggest attack on the agency under the Bolsonaro government, something even more serious than when the Federal Court of Auditors ordered Ancine to suspend the transfer of funds. public resources for the sector. “Extinguishing Condecine ends cinema in Brazil, especially what is made by independent production companies.”

This type of collection has existed since the 1960s, when Brazil still had the Instituto Nacional de Cinema. It broke up into an institutional recipe of the former state-owned Embrafilme and became a decree of law in the 1980s, already with contributions from television. In 2000, the contribution resumed with the creation of Ancine and an even wider range of markets in the sector contributing.

The idea is simple. Whoever invests and gains from the Brazilian audiovisual market pays this contribution. It can be charged both for the work launched on the market and directly from the telecommunications companies, in the case of the so-called Condecine Teles. It is from this second collection that most of the money comes, which goes to the FSA, around R$ 1 billion per year.

“With this, we can develop an audiovisual financing policy that has opened up possibilities for producers from all over Brazil. All the diversity of Brazilian culture can be recorded in the audiovisual precisely because we have money in the fund”, says Zaverucha.

In the new budget plan, the extinction of Condecine is among the additional R$ 80.3 billion provided for in incentives or exemptions. Ending the collection represents a savings of R$ 1.2 billion, according to Bolsonaro’s estimates.

This is another account questioned by the sector, which considers that exoneration with the justification of generating more competitiveness is not feasible. For them, it is exactly the opposite movement that will happen, since, without its main mechanism of promotion, the sector will be harmed. The expectation is that the associations react strongly against the measure and press for the veto.

Debora Ivanov, from Gullane, one of the largest producers in the country, says that the extinction of the contribution worries producers. “He is responsible for the entire production chain, generating thousands of jobs, expanding our presence in pay TV channels, winning awards and markets around the world, in addition to contributing to the increase in the economy.”