Bolsonaro says half of properties paid for in cash belong to ex-brother-in-law

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) commented again this Thursday (9/1) about the purchase of real estate in cash by him and his family. In an excerpt from an interview with Young pan, the Chief Executive claimed that half of the properties belong to a former brother-in-law. The full interview should be aired next Monday (5/9).

“Why do they do this to my family? Half of the properties are owned by an ex-brother-in-law of mine. What do I have to do with ex-brother-in-law? I haven’t seen this guy in a while. And they look for a way, 30 days before, a survey carried out by the Sheet, who has no credibility, accuse me of it. Put my mother, who has passed away, in that role too”, she complained.

However, the report was made by UOL Portal, which pointed out that almost half of Bolsonaro’s real estate and that of his closest family members was built in the last three decades with cash payments. Between the 1990s and the present day, the president, brothers and children negotiated 107 properties, of which at least 51 were acquired totally or partially using cash, according to a statement by the interviewed family members. Purchases were registered at the registry offices using the payment method ‘in national currency’, a standardized expression for transfers in cash, totaling R$ 13.5 million.

Bolsonaro also said that the story was a way of “wearing it out”, but that it will not be successful, he said. “Come on top of me, come on top of me. And full stop. Now, it’s a way to wear out, they won’t be able to wear out. They want to elect you know who, they are not going to succeed,” he added.

In a speech to journalists, Bolsonaro said that his children and other family members have suffered “beats” since 2019, the year he took office. “Since I took over, four years of beatings over Flávio, Carlos, Renan, family members over Vale do Ribeira. What do I have to do with them?” he questioned.

According to the patrimonial survey carried out by the UOL, only eight of the 51 properties paid for in cash were purchased by this arm of the family. On the 30th, the Chief Executive asked “what’s the problem” in buying real estate with cash.

“What’s the problem with buying a property with cash, I don’t know what’s written in the article… What’s the problem?” , in Brasilia.

On the date he also complained about the report, but claimed to defend freedom of the press. “I learned that a press agency has been surveying my properties since 1990, together with my family, since 90. I even saw, I don’t talk to the person who made this article, but one did. My mother who passed away is in the process. Dona Olinda, 94 years old”.