Bolsonaro suggests taxing fortunes and renewing emergency to fund Aid

Bolsonaro broadcasts live through social networks this Thursday (1/9) – (Credit: Reproduction / Social Networks)

In a live broadcast on social media this Thursday (1/9), President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) defended that Auxílio Brasil will be kept at R$ 600. To cover the amount, the Chief Executive suggested the renewal of the state emergency in 2023, in addition to wealth taxation.

“Where will the extra BRL 200 come from to pay the BRL 600? From two possible places. One: if the war [entre Rússia e Ucrânia] continue outside, we are still in emergency here. In the same way as we spent another R$200 [para 2022]if you vote for a PEC and the parliament will be in favour”.





“The other way is to tax profits and dividends for those who earn more than R$ 400 thousand per month. People pay a very small tax. The right thing would be to pay 27% of all this. The economic team’s proposal is 15%, and with this taxation it is possible to correct the Income Tax table”, he reported.

Bolsonaro also explained why the amount of R$ 600 is not provided for in the 2023 Annual Budget Law (PLOA). “Why couldn’t you put it in the budget piece? there is a way to find space, because there is a limit [do teto de gastos], and that gives a few tens of billions of reais. If we put it on now, I wouldn’t be able to propose anything else. For example, it would have to remove the PIS/Cofins exemption for gasoline, diesel and alcohol, which is kept at zero for next year.”

At the end of the live, he gave his “word” that the current value of the program will be maintained. “To the critics there, next year the R$ 600 of aid will be kept. My word and that of Paulo Guedes”, she concluded.