Bolsonaro’s veto and new rules on the way

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) should sanction this Friday, 2, the Provisional Measure (MP) 1,108 that brings changes to the food stamp (VA) and meal vouchers (VR). The new rules have been the subject of heated discussions among traditional companies in the sector.

Among the changes, there is the possibility of withdrawing money not used by the employee after 60 days, the part expected to be vetoed, and the authorization for the employee to choose the company that manages his VA or VR card, a measure that must be sanctioned.

This new arrangement in the form of payment of benefits could redesign this market. Currently, companies like Alelo, Sodexo and Ticket move something around R$ 150 billion per year.

Changes generate discussions

The novelties approved by the National Congress, and which are close to receiving presidential sanction, have become a target of dispute between traditional companies in the sector. Among them we can mention iFood, Mercado Pago (from Mercado Livre), as well as specialized startups, such as Swile a Flash.

These companies were in a meeting with government representatives in recent days, either in favor of the full sanction of the MP or in defense of the veto of the provisions approved in full by the parliamentarians of the Houses.

Cash withdrawal displeases companies

Representatives of the benefits sector and the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel) criticized the possibility of withdrawing cash from food stamps or meals.

This is because the measure can create legal uncertainty and distort the objective of the Worker’s Food Program (PAT), which guarantees companies the opportunity to deduct part of the expenses with food for their employees from the Income Tax.

The companies also warn that the withdrawal of benefits can encourage the practice of “loaning”, with the sale of vouchers in exchange for loans, for example, which would stimulate the illegal market in the segment.