Born in September can now withdraw FGTS

Since last Thursday (1st) workers born in the month of September, who have a balance in accounts linked to the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) and have joined the birthday withdrawal modality, can now withdraw the annual installment. If you have not yet joined, the birthday person of this month can apply for membership with Caixa Econômica Federal until the 30th of this month to withdraw the money in 2022.

According to the rules, withdrawals can be made from the first business day of the birthday month and up to two months later.

However, the worker who opts for the birthday withdrawal will not have the right to withdraw the full amount of the FGTS if he is fired for just cause, he will only be able to withdraw the 40% of the termination fine.

FGTS birthday withdrawal calendar

Thus, workers born in September will be able to withdraw from the 1st working day of the month until the last working day of the second following month. That way, those born in this month have until November 30th to withdraw. Check out the full withdrawal calendar.

Birthday monthperiod to withdraw
January01/03 to 03/31
February02/01 to 04/29
March03/02 to 05/31
April01/04 to 30/06
May05/02 to 07/29
June01/06 to 31/08
July01/07 to 30/09
August08/01 to 10/31
September9/1 to 11/30
October10/03 to 12/30
November11/01 to 01/31/2023
December12/01 to 02/28/2023
Source: Caixa Econômica Federal

What amount can I withdraw on the birthday withdrawal?

In summary, the amount that can be withdrawn varies between 50% and 5% of the FGTS, according to the account balance, in addition to the additional installment, calculated as follows:

What happens to the 40% fine in the labor agreement?
FGTS balancePercentage you can withdrawadditional installment
up to BRL 500.0050% of the balance amount
BRL 500.00 to BRL 1,000.0040% of the balance amountBRL 50.00
BRL 1,001.01 to BRL 5,000.0030% of the balance amountBRL 150.00
BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000.0020% of the balance amountBRL 650.00
BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000.0015% of the balance amountBRL 1,150.00
BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000.0010% of the balance amountBRL 1,900.00
more than BRL 20,000.005% of the balance amountBRL 2,900.00
Source: Caixa Econômica Federal

How to opt for the FGTS Anniversary Saque?

Finally, the change to the Anniversary Withdrawal is not mandatory, those who do not opt ​​for this system will continue with the Withdrawal-Termination.

To choose the Saque-Aniversário, the worker will have the option of accessing the FGTS app (available for Android or iOS) or on the website fgts.caixa.gov.br, the choice can also be made through Caixa’s Internet Banking or agencies.

Image: Vergani Photography / Shutterstock.com

