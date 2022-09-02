Born in September can now withdraw FGTS

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Since last Thursday (1st) workers born in the month of September, who have a balance in accounts linked to the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) and have joined the birthday withdrawal modality, can now withdraw the annual installment. If you have not yet joined, the birthday person of this month can apply for membership with Caixa Econômica Federal until the 30th of this month to withdraw the money in 2022.

According to the rules, withdrawals can be made from the first business day of the birthday month and up to two months later.

However, the worker who opts for the birthday withdrawal will not have the right to withdraw the full amount of the FGTS if he is fired for just cause, he will only be able to withdraw the 40% of the termination fine.

FGTS birthday withdrawal calendar

Thus, workers born in September will be able to withdraw from the 1st working day of the month until the last working day of the second following month. That way, those born in this month have until November 30th to withdraw. Check out the full withdrawal calendar.

Birthday month period to withdraw January 01/03 to 03/31 February 02/01 to 04/29 March 03/02 to 05/31 April 01/04 to 30/06 May 05/02 to 07/29 June 01/06 to 31/08 July 01/07 to 30/09 August 08/01 to 10/31 September 9/1 to 11/30 October 10/03 to 12/30 November 11/01 to 01/31/2023 December 12/01 to 02/28/2023 Source: Caixa Econômica Federal

What amount can I withdraw on the birthday withdrawal?

In summary, the amount that can be withdrawn varies between 50% and 5% of the FGTS, according to the account balance, in addition to the additional installment, calculated as follows:

What happens to the 40% fine in the labor agreement?

FGTS balance Percentage you can withdraw additional installment up to BRL 500.00 50% of the balance amount – BRL 500.00 to BRL 1,000.00 40% of the balance amount BRL 50.00 BRL 1,001.01 to BRL 5,000.00 30% of the balance amount BRL 150.00 BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000.00 20% of the balance amount BRL 650.00 BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000.00 15% of the balance amount BRL 1,150.00 BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000.00 10% of the balance amount BRL 1,900.00 more than BRL 20,000.00 5% of the balance amount BRL 2,900.00 Source: Caixa Econômica Federal

How to opt for the FGTS Anniversary Saque?

Finally, the change to the Anniversary Withdrawal is not mandatory, those who do not opt ​​for this system will continue with the Withdrawal-Termination.

To choose the Saque-Aniversário, the worker will have the option of accessing the FGTS app (available for Android or iOS) or on the website fgts.caixa.gov.br, the choice can also be made through Caixa’s Internet Banking or agencies.

