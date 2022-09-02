Botafogo has not yet discussed the idea of ​​​​the president of Alerj about funding works on the athletics track at Célio de Barros

O Botafogo has not yet made a decision on the suggestion of the president of Alerj, André Ceciliano (EN), that the club pay for the renovation of the airstrip Athletics of the Stadium Célio de Barrosin the Maracanã Complex, in order to remove the track from the Nilton Santos Stadiuminforms the blog “Panorama Esportivo”, of the newspaper “O Globo”.

According to the report, the idea has not even been analyzed by John Textor, majority shareholder of SAF. The suggestion was raised by the deputy in a meeting last week with representatives of Botafogo, Alerj and CBAt, when it was decided to withdraw the bill that called for the tipping of the Nilton Santos runway.

“The attempt is to seek an understanding. An alternative would be Textor’s commitment to renovate the athletics track at the Célio de Barros stadium, in Maracanãzinho, which has been deactivated since 2013 and needs renovations,” Ceciliano wrote on Twitter, hours before the meeting, held on August 24.

John Textor’s idea, revealed by President Durcesio Mello in the “Glorioso Connection” podcast, is to lower the lawn by about 2 meters and build new bleachers in the side sectors that would go closer to the field, going over where the track is. of athletics. There is already approval from the City of Rio for this.