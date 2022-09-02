Braskem shares (BRKM5) rise 6%, after news that J&F is considering buying 100% of the company

Braskem’s series A preferred shares ([ativo=BRKM5) avançam 6,31% por volta das 10h25 (horário de Brasília) desta sexta-feira (2), após notícia do Valor Econômico afirmar que a J&F, holding dona da JBS ([ativo=JBSS3]), analyzes buying 100% of the petrochemical company.

According to the newspaper, executives of the Batista brothers’ parent company met this week with creditors of Novonor, formerly Odebrecht, which hold Braskem shares as collateral for old loans made to the construction company. BTG (BPAC11), the American manager Apollo and the Ultra group (UGPA3) would also be interested in the acquisition.

J&F and BTG were willing to acquire the petrochemical debt, which totals R$ 15 billion, from the creditor banks, but with strong discounts. The group of financial institutions, which includes Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), Itaú (ITUB4), Santander (SANB11) and BNDES, however, does not consider reducing the price of debt and would not be in a hurry to close the deal.

Apollo would have offered an offer of R$ 45 per share, willing to buy 100% of the company, but wants Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) to also sell its share to close the deal, which makes it difficult to move – the state-owned company currently has 36.1% of Braskem.

Itaú was interested in the offer, but other creditors point out that demand could drag down the negotiation.

Bradesco BBI, in a report, stated that any transaction would be difficult this year, due to the elections and the risk of a change of government.

“For Petrobras to leave, we believe that the valuation would need to be well above R$45 per share, as the company did not agree to sell its preferred share to the market for R$42 at the beginning of the year”, highlight Vicente Falanga and Gustavo Sadka, analysts at the bank.

Grupo Ultra, which has a partnership with Unipar and the manager Lumina, made a different proposal. The first would invest BRL 1.3 billion in Braskem, entering the controlling block together with Novonor and Petrobras, and the second offered BRL 10 billion for the petrochemical assets in São Paulo.

J&F, still according to Valor, is reviewing its proposal and should present a more aggressive one. Banco do Brasil and BNDES, however, have reservations in negotiating with holdingon account of the Joesley Day scandals.

BTG, in addition to asking for a heavy discount on the price of the debt, wanted to split the payment over the next seven years. In the case of Unipar and Grupo Ultra, the sliced ​​sale is of lesser interest to Braskem’s shareholders.

The banking group asked interested parties to bring new proposals.

