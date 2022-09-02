‘Brazil is flying’, says Guedes about economic performance

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, celebrated the results released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics on the country’s economic performance. According to the agency, the National Gross Domestic Product (GDP) advanced 1.2% in the second quarter.

“Today the GDP result came out and I was very happy”, said Guedes this Thursday 1st. “Brazil is flying, it is safe, it is firm.”

Guedes also stated that Brazil was starting to recover from a terrible disaster of previous governments and came the worst crisis in history, the pandemic. “We went through both waves,” he declared. “The country is standing and surprising.”

according to site Value Invest, Guedes recalled having warned that GDP projections would spend the year being revised upwards, at the same time that inflation projections would be revised downwards. “Brazil is the economy that will grow the most, looking at the G7 and China,” he said. “It is the fastest growing economy in the world today.”

For the minister, the improvement in economic performance occurred in the wake of a model change. “We changed the axis, we went towards the private sector”, he said. “The surprise is for those who are thinking about the old model, that growth will come from the public sector”, said Guedes.

In recent weeks, the Focus Bulletin, prepared by the Central Bank, brought nine consecutive revisions, raising the result of Brazil’s GDP in 2022. At the same time, there was a lowering of the inflation perspective. The preparation of the document is based on consultations involving the private sector. In addition, data from the Institute of Applied Economic Research show that the country has reached the highest number of employees in history.