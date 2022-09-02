Brazil records 174 new deaths from Covid; moving average continues to fall | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Thursday (1st) 174 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 684,203 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 125, the lowest recorded since June 22 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -23% indicating downtrend for the 17th straight day.

Acre, Amapá, Distrito Federal, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraíba, Piauí, Rio Grande do Norte, Roraima and Sergipe did not register new deaths from the disease in the 24-hour period.

In total, the country registered 19,492 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 34,492,171 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 20,565. The variation was +25% compared to two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

Rising (4 states): RR, PA, RJ, PE

RR, PA, RJ, PE In stability (7 states and the DF): RO, CE, DF, TO, RS, MT, AM, MG

RO, CE, DF, TO, RS, MT, AM, MG Falling (15 states): AC, AP, MA, RN, PB, AL, GO, SE, BA, SP, PR, ES, MS, SC, PI

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 8 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).