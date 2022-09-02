Brazil records second death from monkeypox

In Brazil, cases of monkeypox (monkeypox) are on the rise and, this week, the second case of death related to the viral infection was confirmed in the state of Rio de Janeiro. The patient was a 33-year-old man who had been admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) since the 19th of this month.

Death from monkeypox was confirmed by the Municipal Health Department of Campos dos Goytacazes, where the patient was hospitalized. According to a note, the victim had low immunity and comorbidities, which worsened the disease.







To prevent new cases, city health authorities are monitoring people who have had contact with the patient. So far, no one has shown signs and symptoms of monkeypox infection.

Monkeypox cases and deaths in Brazil

On Wednesday (31), the Ministry of Health confirmed 5,037 official cases of monkeypox. In addition, another 5,391 cases are considered suspects for the infection. Among the states, São Paulo leads, with 3,001 diagnoses. Next are Rio da Janeiro (675) and Minas Gerais (278).

It is worth remembering that, in Brazil, the first death related to the virus was recorded in July. Hospitalized in the city of Belo Horizonte, in Minas Gerais, the 41-year-old patient was undergoing cancer treatment, which worsened his health condition.

In the last week, the country also recorded the first cases of the disease in babies under one year. In addition, the first case of transmission of monkeypox from an infected patient to his dog was confirmed.

What is considered a suspected case of monkeypox?

According to the municipal secretariat of Campo, patients, of any age, who present sudden onset of mucosal lesions or acute cutaneous eruptions are considered suspicious cases for monkeypox. Here, it does not depend on the number of rashes and on the part of the body on which they appear.

In addition, the presence of edema (swelling) in Organs genitals is also a warning sign and may be associated with other signs and symptoms of monkeypox.

Source: Agência Brasil and Ministry of Health

