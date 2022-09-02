Brazilian is arrested after trying to assassinate Cristina Kirchner in Argentina

posted on 01/09/2022 22:47 / updated on 02/09/2022 00:18



(credit: AFP)

A Brazilian was arrested this Thursday (9/1) in Argentina after trying to shoot the country’s vice president, Cristina Kirchner, as she arrived home in the Recoleta neighborhood of Buenos Aires. The information was confirmed by the Argentine Security Minister, Aníbal Fernández.

Check the moment:

According to information from the Argentine police, the man is Fernando Sabag Montiel, a 35-year-old Brazilian. The accused has a criminal record for illegal possession of a weapon. Also according to Fernández, the accused would have tried to shoot the vice president using a .38 pistol, but failed because the weapon would have failed.

“Now the situation has to be analyzed by our Scientific (police) personnel to assess the traces and the capacity and disposition that this person had”, said the minister. According to Argentine police, Fernando Sabag Montiel was transferred to the Federal Police headquarters in Villa Lugano. He works as an app driver.

After the assassination attempt, Cristina spoke by phone with Argentine President Alberto Fernández. He is at the presidential residence in Buenos Aires, meeting with high-ranking government officials. Fernández is due to make a speech on TV later this evening.

Cristina Kirchner faces arrest warrant

On August 22, the Argentine Public Ministry, represented by prosecutor Diego Luciani, asked for Kirchner’s arrest for aggravated illicit association and aggravated fraudulent administration in the bidding for works when he ruled the country, between 2007 and 2015. The prosecutor asked 12 years in prison, perpetual disqualification from public office and seizure of a personal fortune worth 5.3 billion Argentine pesos — about R$200 million.

















Cristina Kirchner classified the complaint as “political persecution”. In a statement, she said the accusations of corruption in public works concessions as a ploy to remove her from public life. “The judgment begins with this construction, with this fiction of broken and non-existent routes, of overpricing. They were not accusations, but a script, and very bad, by the way, in addition to being false”, said Cristina. “Nothing, absolutely nothing they said was proven”, she reinforced.

Cristina Kirchner’s residence has become a meeting point for protesters holding vigils against the accusation against the former president of Argentina.