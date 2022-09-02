Brazilian points gun at Argentine vice president Cristina Kirchner and is arrested

Cristina was attending to supporters in front of her house, in Recoleta, when the confusion happened.

EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Fernando pointed the gun at Cristina’s face, who bent down



The Brazilian Fernando Andrés Sabag Montiel, who lives in Argentinawas arrested this Thursday, 1st, after pointing a gun to the face of the country’s vice president, Cristina Kirchner when she signed autographs for supporters in front of her house in Recoleta. According to Argentine Security Minister Aníbal Fernández, she has a criminal record. In March 2021, he was prosecuted for misdemeanor and possession of an unconventional weapon in the La Paternal neighborhood, where he lives. He used a knife and said it was for his personal protection. The government also disclosed that the 35-year-old Brazilian is registered in the commercial area of ​​’urban and suburban non-regular car transport’. In a video on social networks it is possible to see the time when Fernando points the gun and Cristina bends down. The gun falls to the ground and several security guards run towards the vice president. Supporters turned against the Brazilian. “Now the situation has to be analyzed by our scientific staff to assess the traces and the ability and willingness that this person had,” the minister told broadcaster C5N, which captured the moment.

