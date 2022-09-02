Brazilian points gun at Cristina Kirchner in Argentina – 09/01/2022 – World

Argentine police on Thursday night (1st) arrested a man who apparently tried to fire a pistol at Vice President Cristina Kirchner as she arrived home in the Recoleta neighborhood of Buenos Aires.

Police identified him as Fernando Andrés Sabag Montiel, a 35-year-old Brazilian with a criminal record — in March 2021 he had been arrested with a 35-centimeter knife in the La Paternal neighborhood, where he allegedly lived.

At the time, he declared that the object was for his personal defense. According to business records found by the same newspaper, he would act as an app driver and had a Chevrolet Prisma in his name.

TV channels captured images of the former president leaving her car, surrounded by a crowd of supporters. At one point, she ducks her head as someone with what appears to be a pistol approaches within 1 meter of her. Images posted on social media show the moment from different angles.

Security Minister Aníbal Fernández said the man was armed with a 3.8 pistol and that he had tried to shoot, without success. According to broadcaster C5N, the weapon would have failed. President Alberto Fernández is due to make a statement later this Thursday night.

Moments after the attack, the opposition released a statement calling for an urgent investigation and condemning what it called an act of violence.

More than a week ago, Cristina’s residence became a meeting point for protesters for and against the former president. The protests began when prosecutor Diego Luciani asked for a 12-year prison sentence for the politician, who is accused of heading a scheme of illicit association and fraud against the state during his time as president (2007-2015).

Luciani also requested that Cristina be disqualified from running for public office for the rest of her life and that 5.3 billion pesos (R$ 200 million) be returned to the public coffers.

“They are waiting for a Peronist to be killed,” Cristina’s son Máximo Kirchner had said this Thursday afternoon, referring to the fact that the police in the city of Buenos Aires, governed by the opposition, abandoned surveillance of the place after the incidents last Saturday night (27), when there was a confrontation with supporters of the former president.

A group of soldiers from the La Cámpora movement set off fireworks and knocked down barriers that had been put up by the local government to, according to the official version, prevent vehicle traffic and “respect neighbors, who don’t sleep.” The argument was read by supporters of Cristina as provocation.

There was an uproar when protesters met security agents and the police repressed the acts with water jets and tear gas. Two people were arrested and seven police officers were injured, according to Reuters.

At the end of the confusion, Fernández wrote on Twitter that the police operation “far from contributing to tranquility, generated a climate of insecurity and intimidation”. Former president Mauricio Macri blamed Cristina for the riot.

In addition to facing problems in the courts, the vice president is going through a crisis within the government, fighting a dispute for space with Alberto Fernández, who suffers from low popularity.

Last month, the administration created a “super-ministry” of the Economy, assigned to Sergio Massa, with the mission of getting the country out of the financial crisis and recovering the government.