Mufid Majnun / Unsplash Brazilian vaccine against Covid can be tested in humans in 2023

The vaccine against Covid-19 developed by researchers from the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) and the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) could be tested in humans in early 2023, according to the expectations of the scientists involved in the project.

The vaccine called ‘SpiN-TEC’ has achieved good results in the laboratory and in animal tests. However, the study in volunteers depends on meeting the requirements of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

The vaccine began to be developed in March 2020. At the end of July 2021, the researchers started the request for authorization to carry out tests on humans.

Tests carried out so far have confirmed that the vaccine offers protection against worsening cases of Covid-19 without causing relevant side effects in mice and non-human primates.

In a paper published Aug. 17 in the journal Nature, the researchers presented data indicating that SpiN-TEC induces a T-lymphocyte response against the traditional and omicron variants.

