Brazilian who attacked Cristina Kirchner was carrying a 32-caliber Bersa pistol, says local press | World

During the night of this Thursday (1st), the vice president of Argentina, Cristina Kirchner, suffered an assassination attempt in which a man pointed a gun at her head and fired it. The equipment however failed.

The weapon used by him was a Bersa .32 (7.65 mm) reported the Argentine newspaper “Clarín” after speaking to unnamed internal sources.

According to police, the weapon was left on the street shortly after the attack. The man, identified as Fernando Andrés Sabag Montiel, 35, was born in São Paulo, but not the son of Brazilians, and moved to Argentina in 1993. Commercial records show he is registered as an app driver and has a car in your name.

Now he has been arrested and taken away by Argentina’s federal police. Judge María Eugenia Capuchetti will be responsible for the trial.

During an investigation at the man’s house, 100 9mm bullets were found, reported Argentine websites such as Infobae, Clarín and La Nacion. This ammunition, however, does not correspond to the type of weapon used in the attack.

1 of 1 Weapon seized by the police after an assassination attempt on the vice president of Argentina, Cristina Kirchner — Photo: Reproduction Weapon seized by the police after an assassination attempt on Argentina’s vice president, Cristina Kirchner – Photo: Reproduction

Bersa is an Argentine weapons company that has been in the business for over 60 years and is mostly used by the civilian public. This model is a compact weapon, with a capacity between 7-10 ammunition.

There is still no confirmation of what would be the reason that made the weapon fail after Fernando pulled the trigger.

The Argentine police’s ballistics department has yet to analyze more details of the case.

It is not yet known if the weapon was in his name or if it was illegal.

Are guns allowed in Argentina?

Yes, but only for hunting or sport shooting purposes.

The person seeking to carry such equipment must have a license issued by the country. Even so, in public one can only walk around with it unarmed and separated from the ammunition.

The g1 spoke with Bruno Langeani, manager of Instituto Sou da Paz, who explained possible causes for what happened.

According to him, two options are more plausible in the situation. In the first one, the gun had ammunition in the magazine, but he had not maneuvered the bolt to put the ammunition in the chamber, when he pulled the trigger there was no ammunition to fire.

The other possibility is that the ammunition was old or wet and because of that the gunpowder did not explode, thus not causing the projectile to fire.