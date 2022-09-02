Brothers raise debate on the networks by announcing love relationship

A tweet went viral last Tuesday (30/8) and has caused controversy on social media. The reason for this is that, in it, the user Yulia announces that she is having a romantic relationship with none other than her biological sister.

incest?

at this point we no longer care what people have to say, it is consensual and we are two adults

after keeping our affections under wraps so much (mostly from our family) we finally decided to make it official. YES, I’m dating my SISTER + pic.twitter.com/0ZmBJ135vc — Yulia ○ 〇 (@yamjbakura) August 30, 2022

“Incest? At this point we no longer care what people have to say, it is consensual and we are two adults,” she says. Yulia also reinforces that, even though she grew up with her partner, she sees her as a woman.

The netizen also assured that the two are very happy, and that they intend to get married and have children. “We love and desire each other,” he concluded.

In the comments, people revolted, criticized and, of course, made jokes. However, there were also those who encouraged it.

Many people even compare the relationship to incest presented in the new HBO series, The House of the Dragon. In it, Daemon and Rhaenyra Targaryen – uncle and niece – live a affair.

One of the users even insinuated that the couple of brothers would be living a crime. However, despite being very frowned upon, incest is not considered a crime in Brazil, unless it involves children under 14 years of age. The Civil Code, in turn, only prohibits civil unions between close relatives by blood or affinity.