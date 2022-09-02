Bruna Marquezine’s mansion is sold to Michel Teló for R$ 15 million

Michel Teló is the newest owner of mansion that belonged to Bruna Marquezine since 2018. Valued at R$15 million, the residence is located in a luxury condominium in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio.

In fact, two years ago the place was featured in the magazine “Casa Vogue”. The publication, at the time, revealed that the space covered 890m² of built area. “My relationship with the house is one of great affection and serenity. It’s where I really feel welcomed. A place of safety and warmth”, said Bruna Marquezine about the mansion.

As published by journalist Lucas Pasin, in addition to the size disclosed, the property has a built-up area in the basement, with over 400m². There, there is a dressing room, a nightclub and rooms for the employees.

In addition, with three floors, the living room is 140m², kitchen of 40m², four suites, two offices and a cinema room. There is also a gym, wine cellar, heated pool and terrace overlooking the region.

Check out the photos:

the new residents

Michel Teló and Thais Fersoza have been living in Rio since 2020. However, the family was in a temporary home – including some details already shared by the actress on social media.

