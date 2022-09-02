BTG swaps Petrobras (PETR4) for ex-state-owned company in portfolio for September; know why – Money Times

The recommended portfolio of dividends of BTG Pactual dropped the action of Petrobras (PETR4) In September.

Although it still sees Petrobras as a “super cheap” option, the bank believes that electoral risk, depending on the outcome of the elections, could impact the paper in the short term.

“As we enter the last month before the elections (the first round is October 2), we chose to reduce the portfolio’s exposure to state-owned companies (we still maintain BB [Banco do Brasil – BBAS3] and know [SBSP3])”, he explains.

To replace the state-owned company in the portfolio, BTG scaled the action of a newly privatized company: electrobras (ELET3).

In addition to valuation attractive, BTG draws attention to the prospect of dividend yield (dividend yield) increasing.

According to the institution, there are some points that should generate efficiency gains for Eletrobras after privatization. Among them, the main ones are:

reducing the risk of political interference;

optimization of PMSO expense structure and corporate organization;

end of the quota system (which makes room for Eletrobras to sell energy at market prices); and

possibility of individual negotiation of compulsory loans.

“We believe that the risks of judicialization, or even of renationalization, are very low – mainly due to the post-privatization Corporation model (limiting the voting power of all shareholders) and the poison pill (protecting investors from potential hostile takeovers)” , comments BTG.

The bank believes that, once privatized, the electric company will gain more and more relevance in terms of liquidity and should become a potential payer of good dividends.

“We have a projection of dividend yield from 11.9% for 2023 and 17.6% for 2024″, he says.

BTG has a target price of BRL 62 for the share.

Exchange between teles

BTG’s dividend portfolio also saw an exchange between assets in the telecommunications sector. THE Alive (VIVT3) left the composition. Instead, the actions of the TIM (TIMS3), which is more discounted (3.6 times company value over Ebitda for 2022, compared to 6.5 times for global peers).

With the expectation of good synergies from the acquisition of Oi Móvel, greater cash generation and more dividends, BTG reinforces its recommendation to buy TIM’s share, which is top pick in the sector.

The portfolio returned 10.08% in August, surpassing both the 4.27% appreciation of the Dividend Index (IDIV) as the gains of 6.16% of the Ibovespa.

Check out the portfolio nominations for September:

Company ticker Weight Estimated dividend yield 2022 Estimated dividend yield 2023 Bradesco BBDC4 10% 6.1% 6.7% Alupar ALUP11 10% 6.1% 9% electrobras ELET3 10% 7.6% 11.9% Agricultural SLC SLCE3 10% 5.7% 10.5% know SBSP3 10% two% 2.2% Itau ITUB4 10% 4.2% 5.4% Cosan CSAN3 10% 2.1% 2.6% TIM TIMS3 10% 4.7% 4.4% Minerva BEEF3 10% 5.9% 5% Bank of Brazil BAAS3 10% 9.5% 10.9%

