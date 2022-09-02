But j? iPhone 14 Pro clones sold in China with new notch format

Apple has not yet launched the iPhone 14 family, but it already has a clone of the iPhone 14 Pro Max model being sold in China. The “novelty” was revealed this Thursday and apparently seeks to catch those unsuspecting consumers.

Of course, there are also those who want to buy an Android clone just to have a device similar to Apple’s latest release, but it is noteworthy that the Parallel iPhone 14 Pro Max mimics the expected design well for the real device.

That’s because there’s the new pill + hole notch format to accommodate the front camera and supposed Face ID sensors, something that only exists on the original device.

Want to see the unboxing? Play below!