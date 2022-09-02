Cade will sue Petrobras for possible abuse of prices in refineries

Tânia Rêgo/Agência Brasil Cade will sue Petrobras

The president of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), Alexandre Cordeiro de Macedo, sent a document to André Mendonça, minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), to warn that the body will ask Petrobras for new information before opening a case against the state company for alleged violations of the economic order.

In the official letter, obtained by the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, Macedo says that the request will be sent to Petrobras this Friday (2). In it, Cade will ask for “detailed information on the impacts of Petrobras’ posture, specifically considering the Notice to the Market published at the end of July related to the formation of fuel prices”. The response time will be two weeks.

At the end of July, Petrobras’ Board of Directors approved changes to its pricing policy, giving the state-owned company’s Board the power to oversee readjustments. The group is the one with the most government representatives.

In view of this, Cade may initiate an administrative proceeding against Petrobras to investigate possible infractions in the sale of fuels at refineries above the competitive price.

On the other hand, Mendonça wants to know whether the state-owned company’s new pricing policy has had any impact on fuel prices, especially diesel.

In the STF, Mendonça is the rapporteur of a Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI) brought by President Jair Bolsonaro against the states, except Tocantins, which contest the reduction of ICMS rates. In this ADI, Mendonça asked CADE to provide elements on Petrobras’ pricing in order to better understand the price of diesel.

This is because the federal government claims that a decision by the National Committee of Secretaries of Finance, Finance, Revenue or Taxation of the States and the Federal District (Consefaz) caused the price of fuel to rise. Mendonça wants to understand if there was a maneuver for the states to interfere in the collection of ICMS, as the president claims.





