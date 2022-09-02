Caixa employees approve ACT renewal and guarantee all rights

Caixa employees from the territorial base of the Bank Workers Union of São Paulo, Osasco and region approved, with 54% of the votes, the public bank’s final proposal for the renewal of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (ACT), within the scope of the National Banking 2022. The deliberation took place between 7:00 pm on Wednesday 31st and 6:59 pm on Thursday 1st, in an electronic meeting.

Bank employees from public and private banks at the base of the Bank Workers Union of São Paulo, Osasco and region also approved Fenaban’s proposal.

The ACT of Caixa employees, valid for the next two years (September 1, 2022 to August 31, 2024), will be signed by the bank and bank representatives this Friday 2.

The instrument guarantees all the previous rights of the last agreement, such as the maintenance of the Social PLR, the advance of vacation, the night shift, the Internal Commission for Accident Prevention (Cipa) and the telework agreement in the form of the Collective Bargaining Agreement ( CCT).

An important achievement is the inclusion in the ACT of a clause on the control of working hours with electronic time points for employees working from home. The payment of subsistence allowance, right to disconnection is also resolved; and other issues discussed at the table with Fenaban, which will be included in the CCT.

Overtime teleworking

The compensation for overtime worked for those who are teleworking will be in the month following the hours worked. If compensation does not occur, overtime will be paid.

Maintenance of vouchers in leaves and other absences

After many negotiation tables without any progress, and despite agreeing with the arguments of the workers’ representatives, Caixa’s management had been presenting proposals with the withdrawal of rights, such as the suspension of meal and food vouchers for those on sick leave, maternity leave and similar situations reflected in the diarization of vouchers, with the removal of the specific clause of the ACT.

Despite the insistence of Caixa, this point was finally removed from the table in the negotiation of the morning of this Wednesday 30, after refusal by CEE/Caixa. As a result, the Collective Bargaining Agreement clause that sets out the issue in the Collective Bargaining Agreement is maintained. That is, meal and meal vouchers are maintained on leaves and other absences.

Electronic point for employees at home office

The inclusion of the registered workday for employees at home office was a point that had not been resolved since the beginning of the pandemic. In the negotiations for the renewal of the ACT, Caixa tried to link the solution to this problem with the six-month bank of hours for all employees, both in the home office and in person, which was vehemently refused at all tables, when this issue emerged.

Maintenance of the installment of the vacation advance

The advance of the vacation installment in 10 installments was maintained, despite the fact that Caixa’s management tried to withdraw this right.

PLR from the Box

Caixa’s PLR is also maintained in its current form: Social PLR, which consists of distributing 4% of net income on a straight-line basis to all employees, in addition to the Fenaban module. There will be a working group to be installed next year to monitor transparency in PLR payment.

Caixa’s PLR, including Social PLR, suffered many attacks during negotiations, when the bank’s management tried to link indicators for the entire distribution of profit sharing. However, the negotiations resulted in a consensus, and the current clause will be maintained.

Promotion on merit

Guarantee of merit promotion in 2023 and 2024, with criteria established in a joint commission that will deal with the distribution of deltas. Each delta equals approximately 2.34% of the standard salary.

Working Conditions WG and Caixa WG, treasurer and “minute” evaluator

Caixa’s management agreed to include a clause for the implementation of a Working Group to discuss working conditions. In this context, issues that have been interfering in the working life of employees will be discussed, such as PCD’s issues, worker’s health, and management tools that have increased moral harassment in the company.

Caixa had also, over the years, refused to discuss the issues of “functions per minute”, however, despite not accepting the clauses brought by the workers, a WG was agreed between the company and employee representatives to address the issue.

Tamara Siqueira, leader of the Bank Workers Union of São Paulo, Osasco and Region, emphasizes that the National Campaign 2022 was marked by the fight against the bank’s management on the rights of employees.