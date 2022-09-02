Caixa releases FGTS WITHDRAWAL for September with an additional of up to R$ 2,900

Caixa Econômica Federal released this Thursday, September 1, a new round of withdrawals from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). Brazilians born in September who joined the FGTS birthday withdrawal.

Withdrawals are available for three months, counting from the 1st working day of the worker’s birthday month (hence the name withdrawal-anniversary). In the case of those born in September, the redemption can be made until the end of November.

At the moment, workers born in July and August can still withdraw the FGTS birthday loot. Since its launch in April 2020, the modality has already been used by more than 21 million workers. Withdrawals are from part of the balance, never the whole.

2022 loot-anniversary calendar

The following are the start and end dates for the program withdrawals:

birthday monthStart of withdrawalend of loot
JanuaryJanuary 3rdMarch 31
February1st of februaryapril 29
MarchMarch 2may 31st
Aprilapril 1stJune 30
Maymay 2ndJuly 29
June1st of juneAugust, 31
July1st of julySeptember 30th
Augustaugust 1stOctober 31st
September1st of september30th of November
Octoberoctober 3December 30th
NovemberNovember 1stJanuary 31, 2023
Decemberdecember 1stFebruary 28, 2023

What is the value of the birthday loot?

The value of the birthday withdrawal depends on the combined balance of the FGTS accounts (if there is more than one). There are currently 7 payment tiers. Workers with a balance above BRL 500 receive an additional fixed installment, the amount of which can reach BRL 2,900. It is then added to the fund percentage.

Watch:

Balance amount (in BRL)% of the balance that can be withdrawnFixed additional installmentFull loot on the lane floorFull loot at the top of the track
Up to BRL 50050%0—–BRL 250
From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,00040%BRL 50BRL 250BRL 450
From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,00030%BRL 150BRL 450BRL 1,650
From BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,00020%BRL 650BRL 1,650BRL 2,650
From BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,00015%BRL 1,150BRL 2,650BRL 3,400
From BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,00010%BRL 1,900BRL 3,400BRL 3,900
Above BRL 20,000.015%BRL 2,900BRL 3,900unlimited

How to join the birthday withdrawal?

Interested in being part of the FGTS anniversary loot should access the Caixa website or download the FGTS app. There, on the “My FGTS” tab, just click on the “Saque-Aniversário” option.

Next, you need to agree to the terms and conditions and then click on the option “Join the birthday withdrawal”. To help with the decision, Caixa authorizes the worker to make a simulation of how much he will receive for the program.

