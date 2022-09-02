Caixa releases FGTS WITHDRAWAL for September with an additional of up to R$ 2,900

Caixa Econômica Federal released this Thursday, September 1, a new round of withdrawals from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). Brazilians born in September who joined the FGTS birthday withdrawal.
Read more: FGTS withdrawal is available for new group this Thursday
Withdrawals are available for three months, counting from the 1st working day of the worker’s birthday month (hence the name withdrawal-anniversary). In the case of those born in September, the redemption can be made until the end of November.
At the moment, workers born in July and August can still withdraw the FGTS birthday loot. Since its launch in April 2020, the modality has already been used by more than 21 million workers. Withdrawals are from part of the balance, never the whole.
2022 loot-anniversary calendar
The following are the start and end dates for the program withdrawals:
|birthday month
|Start of withdrawal
|end of loot
|January
|January 3rd
|March 31
|February
|1st of february
|april 29
|March
|March 2
|may 31st
|April
|april 1st
|June 30
|May
|may 2nd
|July 29
|June
|1st of june
|August, 31
|July
|1st of july
|September 30th
|August
|august 1st
|October 31st
|September
|1st of september
|30th of November
|October
|october 3
|December 30th
|November
|November 1st
|January 31, 2023
|December
|december 1st
|February 28, 2023
What is the value of the birthday loot?
The value of the birthday withdrawal depends on the combined balance of the FGTS accounts (if there is more than one). There are currently 7 payment tiers. Workers with a balance above BRL 500 receive an additional fixed installment, the amount of which can reach BRL 2,900. It is then added to the fund percentage.
Watch:
|Balance amount (in BRL)
|% of the balance that can be withdrawn
|Fixed additional installment
|Full loot on the lane floor
|Full loot at the top of the track
|Up to BRL 500
|50%
|0
|—–
|BRL 250
|From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,000
|40%
|BRL 50
|BRL 250
|BRL 450
|From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,000
|30%
|BRL 150
|BRL 450
|BRL 1,650
|From BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000
|20%
|BRL 650
|BRL 1,650
|BRL 2,650
|From BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000
|15%
|BRL 1,150
|BRL 2,650
|BRL 3,400
|From BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000
|10%
|BRL 1,900
|BRL 3,400
|BRL 3,900
|Above BRL 20,000.01
|5%
|BRL 2,900
|BRL 3,900
|unlimited
How to join the birthday withdrawal?
Interested in being part of the FGTS anniversary loot should access the Caixa website or download the FGTS app. There, on the “My FGTS” tab, just click on the “Saque-Aniversário” option.
Next, you need to agree to the terms and conditions and then click on the option “Join the birthday withdrawal”. To help with the decision, Caixa authorizes the worker to make a simulation of how much he will receive for the program.