Caixa starts offering financing for Casa Verde e Amarela up to 35 years old

Caixa Econômica Federal starts this Thursday (1st) the offer of real estate financing of the Casa Verde e Amarela program (CVA) of the federal government with a longer term. With law 14,438/22, the maximum term was extended from 30 to 35 years.

Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system) anticipated the extension of the term by the bank. The measure will allow a reduction in the value of the financing installments, as the principal amount is diluted over a longer period of amortization. This should help spur real estate purchases through the program.





Caixa calculates that for families with an income of up to R$8,000 per month, the new term will lead to a drop of 5% to 7.5% in the value of installments.

The public bank operates the CVA almost alone, accounting for 99.9% of the program’s resources. The estimated budget for this year is R$ 68 billion, according to the public bank, which hopes to stimulate the sector with the measure.





In July, after approval by the FGTS Board of Trustees, Caixa made changes to the conditions for contracting financing with resources from the Fund, which included the expansion of the permitted income brackets.