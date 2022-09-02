Caixa SURPRISES and releases new credit line of up to R$ 10 million

THE Federal Savings Bank started releasing its newest line of credit, the Cash Turn. The service is guaranteed by the FGI, a fund managed by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES). Conditions are special.

Read more: MEIs can borrow from R$ 5,000 at Caixa; understand how it works

O FGI Cash Turnover offers interest rates starting at 1.18% per month, a term of up to 60 months to pay and another 12-month grace period. Anyone who works as an Individual Microentrepreneur (MEI) or who owns a small or medium-sized company can participate.

The funds must be used for investments, payment of employees’ salaries, purchase of raw materials, goods or operating expenses.

What is the loan limit?

According to the state-owned company, the terms and fees will vary according to the size of the company, the relationship with the customer and the financial institution.

Business owners can apply for credit with a minimum amount of R$5,000 and a maximum of up to R$10 million. In transactions, the FGI will guarantee up to 80% of the credit amount.

How to hire the new line of credit from Caixa?

Entrepreneurs interested in contracting the new credit can go to a Caixa branch with personal documents, in addition to supporting documents and CNPJ.

Individuals can apply for hiring via Caixa Tem applicationin this case, right after the proper platform update.