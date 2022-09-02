Caixa will release a withdrawal of almost R$ 3 thousand: here’s how to get it

The withdrawal method is optional and will only be available to workers born in September. Know more.

Caixa Econômica Federal will release another round of payments related to the FGTS birthday withdrawal (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço). The modality is optional and will only be available to workers born in September.

Regarding the amounts, the worker can withdraw from 5% to 50% of the balance present in the FGTS accounts, in addition to an additional installment depending on the withdrawal allowed.

The amount of the withdrawal allowed and the additional installment depend on the value that the FGTS accounts present at the time of the request to withdraw the money.

That way, if you have more than BRL 5,000 in your account, the withdrawal percentage will be around 30% plus the additional installment, totaling BRL 1,650.

In extreme cases, Caixa provides a percentage of 5% for those with over R$20,000 plus an additional R$2,900, and 50% for those with up to R$500 without the right to an additional installment.

How to request withdrawal?

If you are interested in the FGTS birthday withdrawal, you can request it through the app available for iOS and Android. Check out the step by step below:

Download the application on your cell phone; Open it and click on “My FGTS”; Select the option “Anniversary Withdrawal”; Read the terms and conditions and agree; Finally, click on “Join the Anniversary Withdrawal”.

Who is entitled?

To be entitled to the withdrawal made available by the Caixa, it is necessary to meet the following requirements:

Be over 18 years old;

Have a checking or savings account at Caixa;

Have sufficient FGTS balance;

Having the CPF in good standing with the Federal Revenue;

Being compliant with the Caixa or using the credit resource to pay the debt.

withdrawal calendar

Check below the dates available to withdraw the amounts of the FGTS modality:

Birth month period to withdraw January 01/03 to 03/31 February 02/01 to 04/29 March 03/02 to 05/31 April 01/04 to 30/06 May 05/02 to 07/29 June 01/06 to 31/08 July 01/07 to 30/09 August 08/01 to 10/31 September 9/1 to 11/30 October 10/03 to 12/30 November 11/01 to 01/31/2023 December 12/01 to 02/28/2023

