Call of Duty is coming to Xbox Game Pass

The great Phil Spencer, current head of Xbox, has just published new information on Microsoft’s official blog detailing the company’s plans for hit titles like Call of Duty, Overwatch, Diablo and other Activision Blizzard franchises.

In short, Phil Spencer’s plan is to release Call of Duty, Overwatch, Diablo and the other Activision Blizzard titles on Xbox/PC Game Pass, however, he warns again that Call of Duty will still launch normally on PlayStation, discarding for good any kind of exclusivity for the FPS franchise.

He says:

“We are committed to making the same version of Call of Duty available on PlayStation the same day the game is released elsewhere.” “We will continue to engage with regulators in a spirit of transparency and openness as they review this acquisition. We respect and welcome the tough questions being asked. The gaming industry today is robust and dynamic.

Industry leaders including Tencent and Sony continue to expand their extensive and deep libraries of games, as well as other entertainment brands and franchises, which are enjoyed by gamers everywhere. We believe that a thorough analysis will show that the combination of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard will benefit the industry and the players.”

This post was shared following the UK’s concerns over the purchase of Activision Blizzard.