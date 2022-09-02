Candidate for government says that journalist is “almost black, but intelligent”; Look

Candidate uses racist expression during interview

Photo: reproduction

Silvio Mendes, União Brasil’s candidate for the government of Piauí, used a racist phrase to answer a question during a live interview last Wednesday, 31.

Asked by Katya Dangeles, from TV Meio Norte, about policies for social minorities, the candidate stated that the journalist is “almost black, but intelligent”.

“I have known you for so many years and I can only imagine how many discriminations you have not suffered. You who are almost black, in the skin, but are an intelligent person, had the opportunity that most did not have and took advantage of it”, she said.





Candidate in Piauí says that journalist is “almost black, but intelligent”:

The video with Mendes’ response quickly spread through social networks and generated comments and criticism of the candidate.

In the face of the repercussion, Silvio Mendes’ advice publicly expressed itself, saying that the candidate recognized the mistake and that he apologized “sincerely” to Katya.

