Candidate for vice of Castro is targeted by operation for deviation in Health

The former mayor of Duque de Caxias and candidate for vice on the ticket for the reelection of Governor Cláudio Castro (PL), Washington Reis (MDB), was today the target of search and seizure for deviations in Health during his administration in the municipality of Baixada Fluminense. Operation Anaphora was launched by the Federal Police and the Comptroller General of the Union this Thursday.

In a note, the governor states that he “respects the work of the Federal Police and the Office of the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) and awaits the unfolding of the operation, which takes place in seven municipalities”.

The investigations point out that, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Reis, then mayor, took measures contrary to the World Health Organization and turned the municipality “into an example of what not to do in the fight against coronavirus, with kilometer lines for vaccinations.” without even having doses available, for example”.

The task force investigates an alleged favoritism in the hiring of a work cooperative by the Health Department of Caxias when Washington Reis commanded the municipality. The contract and amendments exceeded R$ 563.5 million in just over two years.

According to the PF, the cooperative belongs to a “structured and complex criminal organization that has been operating in the state in a context of systemic corruption, especially in the health area, for decades”. Search and seizure warrants were carried out at the former mayor’s house and also at a center for drug addicts in the municipality.

By determination of the 6th Federal Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro, 27 search and seizure warrants were issued in Duque de Caxias, Maricá, Angra dos Reis, Mesquita, Niterói, Nova Iguaçu and in the state capital.

The Second Panel of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) confirmed, Last Wednesday (31), the Second Panel of the Federal Supreme Court maintained the conviction of Washington Reis for “environmental crimes and irregular land subdivision”, which occurred in his first term. in Duque de Caxias.

Businessman Mario Peixito, denounced in Operação Favorito, which resulted in the impeachment of then-governor Wilson Witzel in 2020, is one of the targets of Operation Anaphora.

Continues after advertising





