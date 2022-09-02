Cartola Express: ambassadors give tips on the main games of round #25 | express top hat

To avoid that any surprises in the coaches’ choices to start the matches affect the performance of the scores in Round #25 of Cartola Express, it will be necessary to pay close attention to the teams’ lineups! With that in mind, the ambassadors have changed the way they give tips so you can score in the best possible way and indicate the main games to pay attention to. Connect!

1 of 3 David Luiz talks with Pedro in Vélez vs Flamengo — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo David Luiz talks with Pedro in Vélez x Flamengo — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo

Gold Mine – Flamengo vs Ceará – Carol Bernardi

It is impossible for us to think of a game that can give us good scores in all positions and not think of Flamengo vs Ceará. Vozão hasn’t won in six games and in the last six away matches they haven’t conceded a goal in just one. Then he combines hunger with the desire to eat: there are six consecutive victories as home team for the Carioca team, with 20 goals scored and only one conceded.

To Keep an Eye On – Fortaleza x Botafogo – Roberval Coelho

Fortaleza is the team with the longest streak of consecutive wins in the competition, has won the last five games of the championship and has the best home campaign so far, but still owns the sixteenth worst campaign as home team in general. With that, the distrust of some will appear for the game, and this generates opportunities, not only in the defensive sector, which should be well used, but in the offensive part, since the moment of the team favors.

Names like Juninho Capixaba and Brítez, as well as the team’s defensive system, are good choices and tend to have many lineups, but besides them I see: Lucas Sasha (midfielder), Thiago Galhardo, Robson and Moisés (attacking trio) as opportunities.

2 of 3 Fortaleza, celebration of Juninho Capixaba — Photo: Bruno Oliveira / Fortaleza EC Fortaleza, celebration of Juninho Capixaba — Photo: Bruno Oliveira / Fortaleza EC

Well balanced game, the fourth facing the fifth place. Even so, it promises to be a game in which victory is the only thing that interests both teams, still aiming for a possible title shot. On the Corinthians side, Yuri Alberto draws attention, as he will face his former club for the first time, in addition to Renato Augusto, who has resumed an excellent phase, and goalkeeper Cássio, a pillar of the defense.

On the Internacional side, who has been scoring and playing well is Johnny, who should disarm a lot and arrive to finish in this game. Another who is doing very well is the German striker, always very participative in the team’s offensive plays. It’s a good game to get some low-key player into the round!

3 of 3 Johnny in a rout for Inter — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Inter Johnny in Inter’s rout — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Inter

Saturday, 08/27

Youth x Avai

Bragantino vs Palmeiras

Athletico PR vs Fluminense

América-MG vs Coritiba

Sunday, 08/28

Flamengo vs Ceará

Corinthians x Internacional

Fortaleza vs Botafogo

Atletico GO vs Atletico MG

Cuiaba vs Sao Paulo