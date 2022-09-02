Cascavel will have direct flights to the Northeast in the high season of summer

To meet the demand of the high summer season, Azul will expand the offer of dedicated flights departing from several municipalities in the state of Paraná, to some of the most popular tourist destinations during the high season at the end of the year.

Between December 2022 and January 2023, the cities of Cascavel, Curitiba, Foz do Iguaçu, Londrina and Maringá will offer direct flights to Maceió (AL), Natal (RN), Porto Seguro (BA), Recife (PE) and Salvador ( BA), in addition to Porto Alegre (RS).

In all, there will be 224 dedicated flights departing from these cities, allowing Azul customers from Paraná to reach their chosen destinations with just one direct flight.

Foz do Iguaçu will be the city with the largest number of connections, offering flights to all cities scheduled for the high season, as well as to Viracopos airport, in Campinas, also allowing connections to all more than 150 destinations offered by company. The city of Iguaçu will also have direct flights to Porto Alegre (RS), taking advantage of Christmas in Luz.

There will be flights from Curitiba, Maringá, Londrina, Cascavel and Foz do Iguaçu to destinations such as Porto Seguro, Maceió, Natal, Salvador and Recife.

From Cascavel, the destinations will be Maceió and Porto Seguro, with flights on Thursdays and Fridays, respectively.

For the capital of Alagoas, departure will be at 3:05 pm, arriving at 6:50 pm. Departure from Maceió will be at 10:30 am and arrival at 2:15 pm.

For Porto Seguro, departure from Cascavel will be at 4:30 pm, arriving at 7:35 pm. Departure from the city of Bahia will be at 12:25 pm, arriving at 3:30 pm.

High season Blue Travel

To meet the high summer season, Azul Viagens will reinforce its network between December 16, 2022 and January 29, 2023, offering more dedicated flights to serve its millions of Customers who will travel next summer, which means about 45% more seats on offer compared to the same period last year.

With information from Aeroflap.