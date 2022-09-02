Cátia Fonseca on separation after 27 years

The separation of Cátia Fonseca from her ex-husband, journalist Dafnis da Fonseca, was one of the subjects that the presenter of Melhor da Tarde (Band) told in detail in the interview with this columnist. A marriage that lasted 27 years and gave him two children, but which in the end was also the target of malicious rumours.

Cátia was emphatic in stating that the decision to separate came from herself, but that they were already living a worn-out relationship. The support of the children, above all, was also very important. “I called the boys [filhos] at home …. I already had my suitcase ready. I was the one who left the house, I was the one who didn’t want it anymore, so I left. There is no conflict,” she said.

Cátia also recognizes being energetic in her decisions. “When I say I don’t want to, I don’t go and I’ve tried everything. I have no problem being the first to leave the house. I called my children and said that my marriage was not good and I wanted to separate”, says the presenter of the Band, now married to Rodrigo Riccó, also director of Melhor da Tarde.

The artist said that she was surprised by the response of her children, who said they did not understand why they were still together. “Every child feels. Then I said: ‘I already have things here to go. They said: ‘you can go and we’ll take care of him here’”, she recalled.

Watch the full interview with Cátia Fonseca!

